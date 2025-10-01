Open Menu

World Bank Country Director Meets Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 07:48 PM

World Bank Country Director held a meeting with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, to discuss Pakistan’s healthcare challenges and reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) World Bank Country Director held a meeting with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Mustafa Kamal, to discuss Pakistan’s healthcare challenges and reforms.

In the discussions, both sides reviewed the pressing issues confronting Pakistan’s health sector and explored sustainable solutions.

The World Bank Country Director praised the performance of the Ministry of Health over the past six months and assured full support for its ongoing initiatives.

The Minister underlined that Pakistan’s health sector faces multiple challenges but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to introducing wide-ranging reforms.

He said that the Ministry is working to expand healthcare access to remote and underserved communities through telemedicine services.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s initiative to implement Universal Medical Records for protecting patient data.

He drew attention to the fact that nearly 68 percent of diseases in Pakistan arise from contaminated water, emphasizing that clean drinking water, public awareness, and collective efforts are key to prevention.

“The real duty of the health sector is to prevent people from falling ill, not merely to treat diseases,” he stressed.

Mustafa Kamal added that reducing the rising patient burden on hospitals requires a stronger focus on prevention. “If we want to reduce overcrowding in hospitals, we must ensure that people do not fall sick in the first place,” he remarked.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment, the Minister said that special measures will be taken to protect people from preventable diseases and to build a stronger, more sustainable healthcare system for the future.

