IHC issues notice to respondents for not allowing lawyers to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to the Adiala Jail administration and other respondents in the contempt of court case for not allowing lawyers and political leaders to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court and took the position that the jail administration did not allow them to meet the PTI founder despite the order of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to the respondents, seeking their reply, and adjourned the hearing till next week.