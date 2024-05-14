IHC Justice Babar Sattar Writes Another Letter To CJ Aamir Farooq
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:33 PM
The judge reveals that he has received a message from a top official within the security establishment, pressing him to desist from scrutinizing surveillance techniques and methods.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote another letter while addressing Chief Justice Aamir Farooq regarding “interference” in the judicial matters.
In his correspondence, Justice Sattar disclosed receiving communication from a senior official within the security establishment, pressuring him to desist from scrutinizing surveillance techniques and methods.
Regarding this, the judge affirmed, “I did not succumb to such intimidatory tactics,”.
Justice Sattar also underscored the presence of a smear campaign, particularly in cases concerning the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), aimed at delegitimizing ongoing legal proceedings.
He further emphasized that neither did he regard these communications as posing a substantial threat to the integrity of the judicial process.
In a separate context, he mentioned the issuance of notices by the court to clandestine and investigative agencies, pertinent ministries, regulatory bodies, as well as entities like ISI, IB, FIA, PTA, and PEMRA in connection with the audio leaks case.
