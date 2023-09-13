IHC scolds Islamabad police for no progress in Sadaqat Abbasi whereabouts

Islamabad High Court (IHC) reprimanded Islamabad Police for not making any progress in the case of former lawmaker Sadaqat Ali Abbassi, who has been missing for two weeks from parliament lodges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) reprimanded Islamabad Police for not making any progress in the case of former lawmaker Sadaqat Ali Abbassi, who has been missing for two weeks from parliament lodges.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition for the recovery of Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.

The judge asked the police, how it would be possible for a person to disappear from the Red Zone, and nobody had any clue about his whereabouts.

Expressing his anger, he said that Islamabad was the face of Pakistan, where numerous CCTV cameras were operational, and various agencies were working.

He asked that if people start disappearing like this without any charges, what message would be sent to the world? On this occasion, a progress report was submitted to the court by the Federal police.

The report stated that an advertisement was issued for the recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi and letters were written to provincial CTD offices including Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

It added that a request had been made to collect the data of Sadaqat Abbasi and the report of his WhatsApp messages.

All resources were being used to recover the kidnapped Sadaqat Ali Abbasi.

Directing IG Islamabad and Interior Ministry to submit a report within a week regarding the case and adjourned the hearing till September 26.