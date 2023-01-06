UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Situation Warrants International Intervention: APHC Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

IIOJK situation warrants international intervention: APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, while paying glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre, have said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir warrants an international intervention.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 400 shops and other structures, including residential houses, were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the Sopore town ablaze.

The victim families are still awaiting justice while the perpetrators of the heinous crime are roaming free.

The APHC leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamaruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib, Maulana Sajid Nadvi and Muhammad Aqib in their statements, condemned India for committing Sopore-like massacres in the territory over the past three decades.

They said that brute Indian troops ransacked the Sopore town, ruthlessly gunned down innocent civilians and vandalised the Apple orchards on the fateful day.

The leaders reiterated their demand for an impartial probe into the gruesome massacre by the International Court of Justice.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Sopore Jammu Apple All Court

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

1 hour ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.