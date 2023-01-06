IIOJK situation warrants international intervention: APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders, while paying glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre, have said that the deteriorating situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir warrants an international intervention.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 400 shops and other structures, including residential houses, were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the Sopore town ablaze.

The victim families are still awaiting justice while the perpetrators of the heinous crime are roaming free.

The APHC leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamaruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib, Maulana Sajid Nadvi and Muhammad Aqib in their statements, condemned India for committing Sopore-like massacres in the territory over the past three decades.

They said that brute Indian troops ransacked the Sopore town, ruthlessly gunned down innocent civilians and vandalised the Apple orchards on the fateful day.

The leaders reiterated their demand for an impartial probe into the gruesome massacre by the International Court of Justice.