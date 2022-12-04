UrduPoint.com

IK Won't Take Risk Of Dissolving Assemblies: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

IK won't take risk of dissolving assemblies: Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said Imran Khan would not take the risk of dissolving assemblies.

"Imran Khan knows if he dissolves assemblies then elections will be held in two provinces only," Gilani expressed these remarks while talking to media persons in Lodhran.

Gilani posed a question: "When Imran Khan had not accepted our demand for elections, how can we accept it?" Imran Khan should sit with them unconditionally in order to sort out a new roadmap, Gillani added.

He wondered how a chief minister, who could not get an FIR registered, would dissolve assemblies.

The ex-PM stated that PTI conducted media trials of PPP and PML-N. "The politics of Imran Khan is backed by lies only, and his real face and politics were exposed before the masses."Responding to a question, Gillani said Imran Khan was having misleading dreams of getting a two-thirds majority. "Our allied parties are much stronger and competent, and the coalition government would continue for even years to come."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lodhran FIR Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

12 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

20 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

20 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

21 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.