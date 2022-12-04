(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said Imran Khan would not take the risk of dissolving assemblies.

"Imran Khan knows if he dissolves assemblies then elections will be held in two provinces only," Gilani expressed these remarks while talking to media persons in Lodhran.

Gilani posed a question: "When Imran Khan had not accepted our demand for elections, how can we accept it?" Imran Khan should sit with them unconditionally in order to sort out a new roadmap, Gillani added.

He wondered how a chief minister, who could not get an FIR registered, would dissolve assemblies.

The ex-PM stated that PTI conducted media trials of PPP and PML-N. "The politics of Imran Khan is backed by lies only, and his real face and politics were exposed before the masses."Responding to a question, Gillani said Imran Khan was having misleading dreams of getting a two-thirds majority. "Our allied parties are much stronger and competent, and the coalition government would continue for even years to come."