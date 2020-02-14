UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Weapons Recovered During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:40 PM

Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Multan Gate, Muhallah Pathanwala, Hassanabad and Basti Bagren respectively in premises of City and Sadar Shujabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 49 people.

The teams also recovered four illegal weapons during the search operation. The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime and weapon free, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Road Traffic Shujabad Weapon

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

5 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

5 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

5 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.