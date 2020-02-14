Illegal weapons recovered during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan police have recovered illegal weapons during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Multan Gate, Muhallah Pathanwala, Hassanabad and Basti Bagren respectively in premises of City and Sadar Shujabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make biometric identification of 49 people.

The teams also recovered four illegal weapons during the search operation. The search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime and weapon free, police sources added.