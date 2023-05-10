Imran is not above the law: Aslam Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has said that Imran Khan is not above the law, who cannot be arrested even on corruption charges.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the under the guise of demonstrations, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters were serving the agenda of India and Israel by burning private and public properties.

He said the followers of Imran Khan and protestors of Tehreek-e-Insaf had lost senses, and they were serving India and enemy of the country by burning martyrs' memorials and government properties.

Peaceful protest is the right of every political worker, but no one could be allowed to resort to violence under the guise of the protest right, he said and added that the provincial government would have to establish its writ in the province.