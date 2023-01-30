Imran Khan set trend of hatred in country : PML-N leader

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :PML- N District President, Bilal Butt Monday said PTI's leader set trend of hatred, thus should be arrested to avoid politics of confrontation in the country.

Addressing to presser here the other day, he said Imran was convicted of foreign funding and treasure-house. Now, he said the latter's shedding crocodile tears.

He said they had not raised hue and cry when faced vindictive action during PTI's government.

Bilal Butt criticized Fawad Chaudhary for 'maligning credibility of institutions.

He said the former prime minister took Rs 20,000 billion loan from foreign countries and institutions. Where he had spent such a huge money, he questioned.

He said PML-N supremo would soon be among people of the country and lead the nation once again.