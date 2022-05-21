UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Terms Mazari's Arrest As "kidnapping"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2022 | 06:11 PM

The PTI Chairman says they (the government) now want anarchy to avoid elections, saying that they will protest today and and tomorrow after CC meeting will announce long march.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted to the arrest of his party's senior leader Shireen Mazari.

Imran Khan termed his arrest as "kidnapping" and said that she was taken into custody after torture from outside her home.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote his tweet in English and urdu for his followers. He wrote, "Our senior party leader Shireen Mazari has reportedly been violently abducted from outside her house by this fascist regime. Shireen is strong and fearless, if the imported govt thinks it can coerce her by this fascism, they have miscalculated! 1/2 #ReleaseDrMazari, ".

In another tweet, he said, "Our movement is completely peaceful but this fascist imported govt wants to push the country towards chaos. As if sending the economy into tailspin wasn't enough,they now want anarchy to avoid elections.

Today we will protest and tmrw after CC meeting I’ll announce our Long March,".

Mazari was arrested by Anti-corruption department officials for her alleged involment in grabbing a piece of land in Ranjanpur.

