Imran Put Country's Economy On Ventilator, Polluted Politics: Abid Sher Ali

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Imran put country's economy on ventilator, polluted politics: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has put country's economy on a ventilator and polluted country's politics by abusing opponents.

Address a news conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali said Imran Khan had proved to be a traitor.

In order to destroy the culture of Pakistan, Imran used to collect money using the Names of cancer patients from abroad and started trends on social media, he added.

He said the historic prohibited funding case verdict had proved Imran Khan as a money launderer.

Imran's dishonesty had exposed his false claims of being an only righteous person, he said and urged the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan.

He said all these matters would be investigated now, adding the accomplices of Imran including Sheikh Rashid and Shahbaz Gul would be arrested.

He said the people defending Imran Khan must also know that he was a liar and thief.

Imran's name would now be placed on exit control list (ECL), he added.

The entire cabinet of Imran should be put behind bars for not depositing an amount of Rs 50 billion recovered from business tycoon Malik Riaz in the United Kingdom in the national exchequer, he observed.

He said baseless allegations were levelled against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

