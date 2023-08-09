Open Menu

Imran's Govt Wrong Policies Brought Pakistan To Brink Of Default: Raja Riaz

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Imran's govt wrong policies brought Pakistan to brink of default: Raja Riaz

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz while appreciating prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for bringing back the country from the verge of default on Wednesday said that wrong policies of Imran Khan-led-government had brought the country to the brink of default

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz while appreciating prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for bringing back the country from the verge of default on Wednesday said that wrong policies of Imran Khan-led-government had brought the country to the brink of default.

In his farewell address at the National Assembly, he said no doubt he contested the election on the PTI ticket but he and some other colleagues opposed the wrong policies of Imran Khan and parted way with PTI.

Even Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers were being posted in Punjab after taking bribes by CM Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi, he said.

Coming hard on PTI Chief, he said that Imran Khan ruined the country and he and his other colleagues decided to support the incumbent government to dislodge the PTI government through a no-confidence motion.

He said the inflation has further increased and urged the forthcoming caretaker government to take concrete steps to control it.

