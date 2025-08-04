19 AD&SJs promoted to rank of D&SJs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday promoted 19 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) from across Punjab to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday promoted 19 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) from across Punjab to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs).

According to an official notification issued by the Registrar, the judges elevated to the position of D&SJs include Rafaqat Ali Qamar, Muhammad Suleman, Khalid Mehmood Cheema, Waseem Mubarak, Muhammad Jameel, Ameer Shahbaz Mir, Rizwan-ul-Haq, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Farrukh Hameed, Abid Ali, Shehzada Masood Sadiq, Muhammad Rizwan Arif, Muhammad Saleem Iqbal, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Masood Hussain, Liaqat Ali Ranjha, Tariq Mehmood, Muzammil Musa, and Abid Hussain.

The committee headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had promoted the judges on recommendations of the Performance Evaluation Committee in its meeting held on July 8, 2025.