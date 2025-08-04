Open Menu

19 AD&SJs Promoted To Rank Of D&SJs

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM

19 AD&SJs promoted to rank of D&SJs

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday promoted 19 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) from across Punjab to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday promoted 19 additional district and sessions judges (AD&SJs) from across Punjab to the rank of district and sessions judges (D&SJs).

According to an official notification issued by the Registrar, the judges elevated to the position of D&SJs include Rafaqat Ali Qamar, Muhammad Suleman, Khalid Mehmood Cheema, Waseem Mubarak, Muhammad Jameel, Ameer Shahbaz Mir, Rizwan-ul-Haq, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Farrukh Hameed, Abid Ali, Shehzada Masood Sadiq, Muhammad Rizwan Arif, Muhammad Saleem Iqbal, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Masood Hussain, Liaqat Ali Ranjha, Tariq Mehmood, Muzammil Musa, and Abid Hussain.

The committee headed by LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had promoted the judges on recommendations of the Performance Evaluation Committee in its meeting held on July 8, 2025.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan