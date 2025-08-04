DC Matiari Chairs meeting regarding Bhit Shah Urs

The 282nd annual three-day Urs of the eternal philosopher of Sindh, the great Sufi poet and saint, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA), will be commemorated with devotion, respect, and grandeur at Bhit Shah from 14th Safar al-Muzaffar to 16th Safar al-Muzaffar 1447 Hijri, corresponding to August 9 to August 11, 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) The 282nd annual three-day Urs of the eternal philosopher of Sindh, the great Sufi poet and saint, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA), will be commemorated with devotion, respect, and grandeur at Bhit Shah from 14th Safar al-Muzaffar to 16th Safar al-Muzaffar 1447 Hijri, corresponding to August 9 to August 11, 2025.

In this regard, a key meeting was held on Monday at Bhit Shah Rest House under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh, to review the preparations.

While addressing the meeting, DC Matiari stated that the Urs of Latif Sarkar is a large spiritual gathering where more than 500,000 devotees are expected. He emphasized that all relevant departments must complete their arrangements by the coming Thursday to ensure the availability of all necessary facilities, including security, and that no negligence would be tolerated.

He further announced that, for the convenience of pilgrims, a free shuttle service will be launched this year, which will transport visitors from parking areas to the shrine and back. In addition, drinking water stalls and medical camps will also be set up.

He appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Ahmed Khahro and Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazahir Burro as focal persons for the festival activities, directing them to begin supervising the arrangements from tomorrow and take immediate action wherever negligence is observed.

On this occasion, SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon gave a briefing on security arrangements, stating that 2,688 police personnel will be deployed for the safety of pilgrims attending the Urs, along with 100 female police officers.

Rangers will also be placed on high alert. He informed the meeting that all activities of the Urs have been divided into six sectors, with police patrols operating day and night.

Additionally, 37 key points have been identified where 247 police monitoring will be maintained.

He added that five walk-through gates will be installed at various locations, and a control room will be set up to monitor all activities through CCTV cameras.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of Bhit Shah Town Committee and Acting Gaddi Nasheen Khawar Shah said that they play a host’s role during the Urs and, as in previous years, more than 150 volunteers will be present at the shrine to assist visitors. Additionally, 200 to 250 staff have been called in by the Bhit Shah Town Committee to manage various tasks. He emphasized the need for decorative lighting on both sides of the road from Bhit Shah Mori to the shrine and early illumination of the shrine itself.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of the Culture Department Matiari, Adil Ahmed Bhayo, gave a detailed overview of all Urs activities from the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony, and presented suggestions for organizing all events with great splendor and grandeur.

Officials from other departments also briefed the meeting on their performance and arrangements related to the Urs. Representatives from all relevant departments participated in the meeting.