Open Menu

AJK President Terms August 5, 2019 A Dark Chapter In Kashmir's History

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:33 PM

AJK President terms August 5, 2019 a dark chapter in Kashmir's history

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has termed August 5, 2019, as a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history, when the Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution in a bid to alter the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has termed August 5, 2019, as a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history, when the Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution in a bid to alter the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK president affirmed that the people of occupied Kashmir are committed to their peaceful freedom movement and remain steadfast in their demand for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces for responding effectively to Indian aggression, saying that their resolute defense compelled India to agree to a ceasefire.

The president also stressed the need for including Kashmiris in any future talks between Pakistan and India to ensure a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir