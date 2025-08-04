AJK President Terms August 5, 2019 A Dark Chapter In Kashmir's History
Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has termed August 5, 2019, as a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history, when the Indian government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution in a bid to alter the disputed status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir
The AJK president affirmed that the people of occupied Kashmir are committed to their peaceful freedom movement and remain steadfast in their demand for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
He also paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces for responding effectively to Indian aggression, saying that their resolute defense compelled India to agree to a ceasefire.
The president also stressed the need for including Kashmiris in any future talks between Pakistan and India to ensure a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.
