Commissioner Rawalpindi pays tribute to police martyrs, calls them Nation’s true heroes

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak paid rich tribute to police martyrs and calling them nation’s true heroes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak paid rich tribute to police martyrs and calling them nation’s true heroes.

He said that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at Police Lines Rawalpindi to mark Police Martyrs’ Day. The commissioner said that 122 officers and personnel of the Rawalpindi Police have laid down their lives in the line of duty, and their sacrifices are a lasting legacy. “These martyrs are our real asset and heroes.” The Commissioner said the entire nation is proud of their bravery.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Investigation, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other senior officers attended the ceremony.

Senior police officers, along with the families of the martyrs, gathered at the Martyrs’ Memorial.

A well-dressed police contingent presented a guard of honour and laid floral wreaths at the memorial.

Prayers were offered for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in the hereafter and for peace and security in the country. Officers met with the families of the martyrs, expressed affinity and showed special care for their children.