Kashmir Siege Day: Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar has expressed strong solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling August 5, 2019, a dark day in the region’s history

In his official message, on the occasion of Kashmir Siege Day,the minister condemned India's unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of its Constitution, terming it a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions and international laws. “This unlawful move stripped the Kashmiri people of their basic political and constitutional rights,” Tarar stated.

He highlighted that even today, Kashmir remains under a brutal military siege, media blackout, and is witnessing severe human rights violations.

“Pakistan will continue to extend unwavering support to the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and will expose India's illegal actions at every global platform,” he said.

The Minister urged the international community not to remain silent on the ongoing oppression in Kashmir, asserting that silence in the face of injustice amounts to complicity.He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to stand by the people of Kashmir in their struggle for freedom, peace, and justice.

The August 5, 2025, is observed as Kashmir Siege Day, marking six years since India’s controversial constitutional move, which intensified the humanitarian and political crisis in the region.

