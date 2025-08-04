Most wanted terrorist killed in Dera Ghazi Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Wanted to Punjab Police in various heinous crimes and target killing, a terrorist Bilal Khosa was killed in exchange of fire in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the Punjab Police Spokesperson, the police team was on routine patrol in the limits of Kala Police Station in Dera Ghazi Khan, late last night when unknown armed men hiding in the bushes started firing indiscriminately. The officers retaliated by taking safe positions with the best strategy.

According to the authorities, one attacker was killed in the exchange of fire, identified as Bilal alias Bashir, while the other accomplices of the slain terrorist retreated and fled, and a search operation is underway to find them.

The spokesperson said that the slain accused was wanted in several serious cases such as attempted murder, robbery, banditry, terrorism and double murder. The accused was also wanted by the CTD and was formally nominated in two cases.

The Punjab Police spokesperson also said that according to intelligence reports, Bilal Khosa was associated with the terrorist organization TTP (Fitna-ul-Khawarij). The slain terrorist was involved in organized operations against state institutions and had intentions to spread unrest in Dera Ghazi Khan.

IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has congratulated the Dera Ghazi Khan police for bringing the Khawarij terrorist to hell.