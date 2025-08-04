CEO MWMC for strict measures to ensure best cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar announced strict measures to ensure the success of the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, following directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during a visit to various parts of the city on Monday, he said that private contractors have been given an ultimatum to ensure 100% cleanliness. He added that penalties were now being imposed on contractors showing poor performance, as per district administration orders.

Accompanied by the company's officials and city contractors, the CEO MWMC also interacted with citizens to assess the sanitation conditions. He highlighted that for the first time in history, the "Suthra Punjab" mega project aims to ensure equal cleanliness in both rural and urban areas.

He further stated that new dustbins and waste containers are being placed in markets, roads, and residential areas to improve waste collection and create a cleaner environment for the public.