Open Menu

CEO MWMC For Strict Measures To Ensure Best Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 09:28 PM

CEO MWMC for strict measures to ensure best cleanliness

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar announced strict measures to ensure the success of the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, following directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Razzaq Dogar announced strict measures to ensure the success of the "Suthra Punjab" campaign, following directives of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during a visit to various parts of the city on Monday, he said that private contractors have been given an ultimatum to ensure 100% cleanliness. He added that penalties were now being imposed on contractors showing poor performance, as per district administration orders.

Accompanied by the company's officials and city contractors, the CEO MWMC also interacted with citizens to assess the sanitation conditions. He highlighted that for the first time in history, the "Suthra Punjab" mega project aims to ensure equal cleanliness in both rural and urban areas.

He further stated that new dustbins and waste containers are being placed in markets, roads, and residential areas to improve waste collection and create a cleaner environment for the public.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

5 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

5 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

6 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

6 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

7 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

7 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

7 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

7 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

7 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

7 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan