Iram Hamid Hameed Sworn In As Member Of National Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Iram Hamid Hameed, affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was sworn in as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on Monday during the opening of the 18th session of the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Iram Hamid Hameed, affiliated with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was sworn in as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) on Monday during the opening of the 18th session of the House.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the newly elected MNA at the Parliament House. Following the oath-taking, Ms. Hameed signed the roll of members, in accordance with parliamentary tradition./APP-rzr-szm

