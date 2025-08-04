Open Menu

Interviews Held Of 12 Police Officers, Including 3 Women

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Interviews held of 12 police officers, including 3 women

Interviews were held for senior police officers slots in 5 districts including 2 vacant DPO seats here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Interviews were held for senior police officers slots in 5 districts including 2 vacant DPO seats here on Monday.

According to senior offical sources, the Chief Minister of Punjab interviewed 12 officers, including 3 women.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab and the IG Punjab were also present in the interviews.

The women included SP Ayesha Butt, SP Amara Shirazi and SP Bushra Jamil, while the male officers included SSP Hasnain Haider, SSP Ghazanfar Shah, SSP Kashif Aslam, SSP Tariq Wilayat, SSP Dr. Rizwan, SSP Faraz and other officers.

After the interviews, appointments are expected in Gujrat, Attock, Khushab, Muzaffargarh and DG Khan.

