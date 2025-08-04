Versatile Shakil Arshad passes away

Renowned broadcaster, actor, singer and announcer of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar Centre, Shakil Arshad passed away on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Renowned broadcaster, actor, singer and announcer of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar Centre, Shakil Arshad passed away on Monday. He was 78.

Since long he was suffering from protracted illness and financial hardships.

He was having two daughters and no son.

He was hailing from Chiniot, district Jhang, Punjab and was living in Peshawar since last 60 years.

The cultural and social circles of the city have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over his demise and have prayed for his eternal peace.