Open Menu

Versatile Shakil Arshad Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Versatile Shakil Arshad passes away

Renowned broadcaster, actor, singer and announcer of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar Centre, Shakil Arshad passed away on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Renowned broadcaster, actor, singer and announcer of the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar Centre, Shakil Arshad passed away on Monday. He was 78.

Since long he was suffering from protracted illness and financial hardships.

He was having two daughters and no son.

He was hailing from Chiniot, district Jhang, Punjab and was living in Peshawar since last 60 years.

The cultural and social circles of the city have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over his demise and have prayed for his eternal peace.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

4 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

4 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

5 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

5 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

6 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

6 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

6 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

6 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

6 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

6 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan