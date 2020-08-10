Independence Day preparations gain momentum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations to celebrate the Independence Day (August 14) gained momentum in the provincial capital.

The sale of Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses, and other decorations at makeshift stalls has reached its peak across the city.

Shopkeepers and footpath vendors have set up their stalls where people were seen busy in buying things. The most enthusiastic are the children who are seen collecting badges and beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

Arrangements are also underway for organizing special programmes to celebrate the Independence Day. The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings and flags have been established in main markets of city including Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market, Ichhra Market, Wapda Town Market, PIA Road, Emporium & Package Malls, and other areas of the city.