UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day Preparations Gain Momentum

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Independence Day preparations gain momentum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Preparations to celebrate the Independence Day (August 14) gained momentum in the provincial capital.

The sale of Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, dresses, and other decorations at makeshift stalls has reached its peak across the city.

Shopkeepers and footpath vendors have set up their stalls where people were seen busy in buying things. The most enthusiastic are the children who are seen collecting badges and beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

Arrangements are also underway for organizing special programmes to celebrate the Independence Day. The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings and flags have been established in main markets of city including Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market, Ichhra Market, Wapda Town Market, PIA Road, Emporium & Package Malls, and other areas of the city.

Related Topics

Road Sale Independence August Market Government PIA

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Sindh govt lifts COVID-19 lockdown from September ..

2 minutes ago

Dr.Nishtar visits Panahgah to check facilities

2 minutes ago

PAL kicks off "Weekly Celebrations of Independence ..

2 minutes ago

Dwarf planet Ceres is an ocean world: study

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.