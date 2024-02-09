Independent Candidate Fateh Ul Mulk Ali Nasir Wins PK-02 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Fateh ul Mulk Ali Nasir has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-02 Chitral Lower by securing 28,510 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PPPP candidate Saleem Khan who bagged 22,995 votes.
Overall voters turn-out remained 55.45 percent.
