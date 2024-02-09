Open Menu

Independent Candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wins PK-45 Election

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 05:00 AM

Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani wins PK-45 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-45, Abbottabad-IV by securing 50,143 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was PML-N's Muhammad Arshad who bagged 27,498 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 45.17 percent.

