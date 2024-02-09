Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmed wins PP-26 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Mushtaq Ahmed, has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-26, Jhelum III, by securing 60,181 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of PML-N, Nasir Mehmood, who bagged 54,574 votes. The overall voters' turnout remained 46.71 percent, in this constituency.