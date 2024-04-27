India Continuously Violating International Laws, Conventions In IIOJK: Report
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Saturday, the Modi regime revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’ in flagrant violation of international laws.
It said India is settling non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory against resolutions of the United Nations, adding the Bharatiya Janata Party regime is plotting to deprive Kashmiris of their identity.
The report said India is preventing Kashmiris from exercising their universally-recognized right to self-determination. India is not willing to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir, it lamented.
It said India must be punished for violating global laws and agreements in IIOJK. The UN is morally bound to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions, the report said and maintained that the world powers must stop shutting their eyes to the plight of the IIOJK people.
