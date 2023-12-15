India financing, planning, carrying out terror acts in Pakistan; Report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) India has been financing, planning and carrying out terror acts in Pakistan as Islamabad has, time and again, presented irrefutable evidence about Indian links in terrorist attacks across the country.

A report released on Friday by Kashmir Media Service, on the eve of the completion of nine years to the terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) in Peshawar said that it was an established fact that India had been supporting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) elements to use them as proxies for its nefarious designs against Pakistan.

It said the gruesome terrorist attack on Army Public School in Peshawar, carried out by TTP terrorists on 16 December 2014, was also planned and financed by India’s secret agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The report said that it was proved that the mastermind and other collaborators of the APS massacre were in touch with the Indian Consulate in Afghanistan during the attack. It said India is using media, cyber technology and terrorism as major hybrid tools to achieve its nefarious designs against Pakistan. Pakistan, it said, has remained a target of a series of targeted killings and espionage by RAW.

The report said India is engaged in a systematic campaign to destabilize Pakistan through terrorist attacks. “Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav after his arrest in March 2016 made startling disclosures about Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jhadav remains a living proof of Indian hostility and state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan,” it maintained.

The report said India, under extremist Modi, is using its embassies for covert operations by its spies disguising as diplomats. It pointed out that the Modi regime is posing danger to regional as well as world stability through its rogue actions and state-sponsored terrorism.

The report said the Modi regime is violating international norms by financing and sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and other parts of the world and the international community must break its silence and express outrage at the Indian state terrorism. It added that the world powers must come forward to confront the Modi regime-led Hindutva terrorism and hold India accountable for carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan.