India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that India is supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan. The enemy country is behind the attack on school bus that held in Khuzdar area, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We strongly condemn the attack on school bus, he said adding that we will chase the terrorists and hit them with full force.

India is funding BLA and TTP to disturb peace in Pakistan, he said. He further said that all out efforts are being made to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Balochistan region.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan has offered India to investigate Pahalgam incident with transparency. He said India refused the offer and imposed war on Pakistan. We had given befitting response to the Indian attacks on our territory.

Pakistan had achieved success on all fronts, he stated.