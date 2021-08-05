ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Hurriyat Leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi on Thursday said that decision of Modi led government on 5 August 2019 was illegal and has badly failed Indian forces to stop Kashmiri's struggle for independence.

Talking to ptv news, he said, it is the right of people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and their legitimate struggle of right to self-determination, the international community has to confess.

He said Indian forces were trying to change the population ratio into non-Muslims, was also settling the Hindu community in Muslim majority areas.

Hurriyat leader Indian forces were busy with Muslim genocide on the other hand Kashmiri movement for independence has become more strong bypassing every single day.

He said India can not suppress the sentiments of innocent people of the valley.