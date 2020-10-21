UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Terrorists Case: Islamabad High Court Seeks Interior Ministry's Comments

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Indian terrorists case: Islamabad High Court seeks interior ministry's comments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought written comments from the interior ministry in petitions filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of its eight citizens allegedly involved in terrorist and espionage activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought written comments from the interior ministry in petitions filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of its eight citizens allegedly involved in terrorist and espionage activities in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also instructed that the senior officials on behalf of interior and foreign affairs secretaries must appear before the bench on the next date of hearing.

The court also clubbed this petition with another identical petition of the Indian High Commission pertaining to its eight citizens sentenced in terrorist activities.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded before the bench that he would give his answer on the next hearing after taking instructions from the Federal government in that regard.

Indian High Commission's lawyer Shahnawaz Noon appeared before the court and claimed that the prisoners had completed their imprisonment sentences in Pakistani jails.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Terrorist Interior Ministry Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

37 minutes ago

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Infectio ..

40 seconds ago

One killed, another injured in road accident

43 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 21 Oct 2020

45 seconds ago

People rejects opposition for maligning state inst ..

47 seconds ago

Protecting lives, property of Chinese top priority ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.