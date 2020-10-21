The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought written comments from the interior ministry in petitions filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of its eight citizens allegedly involved in terrorist and espionage activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought written comments from the interior ministry in petitions filed by Indian High Commission seeking release of its eight citizens allegedly involved in terrorist and espionage activities in Pakistan.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also instructed that the senior officials on behalf of interior and foreign affairs secretaries must appear before the bench on the next date of hearing.

The court also clubbed this petition with another identical petition of the Indian High Commission pertaining to its eight citizens sentenced in terrorist activities.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded before the bench that he would give his answer on the next hearing after taking instructions from the Federal government in that regard.

Indian High Commission's lawyer Shahnawaz Noon appeared before the court and claimed that the prisoners had completed their imprisonment sentences in Pakistani jails.