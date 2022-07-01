UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyred 35 Kashmiris In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Indian troops martyred 35 Kashmiris in June

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred thirty five (35) Kashmiris during the last month of June.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those nine were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.

The killing rendered two women widowed and six (6) children orphaned in June.

During the month, at least three people were injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while 104 civilians, mostly youth and political activists, were arrested.

Most of them were booked under black laws Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The troops also damaged eight (08) houses during at least 177 cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Jammu June Women Media

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congres ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

2 hours ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.