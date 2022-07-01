Indian troops martyred 35 Kashmiris in June

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, martyred thirty five (35) Kashmiris during the last month of June.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, of those nine were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody.

The killing rendered two women widowed and six (6) children orphaned in June.

During the month, at least three people were injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while 104 civilians, mostly youth and political activists, were arrested.

Most of them were booked under black laws Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The troops also damaged eight (08) houses during at least 177 cordon and search operations in the month, the report added.