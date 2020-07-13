Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook Held At Karachi

Induction ceremony of state of the art Corvette, Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020) Induction ceremony of state of the art Corvette, Pakistan Navy Ship YARMOOK was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Guest termed the induction event as important milestone for Pakistan Navy. He added that PNS YARMOOK in Pakistan Navy Fleet will significantly act as force multiplier to safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan. The Admiral further underscored that the ship will contribute towards achieving sustained maritime order through Pakistan Navy Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) initiatives.

While highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (Iok), the Chief Guest paid tribute to their exemplary struggle of self-determination against Indian oppression.

He also paid rich tribute to the medical and paramedical staff of the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.



PNS YARMOOK is latest warship with an effective amalgam of weapons & sensors possessing cutting edge self-protection and terminal defence systems constructed at M/S DAMEN Shipyards, Romania. The ship is capable to perform variety of naval operations and transport helicopter & Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) simultaneously. The second Corvette PNS TABUK is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet towards end of this year.

Later, the Chief Guest lauded professional competence of M/s DAMEN Shipyards (Romania) and cooperation for delivering high quality platforms to Pakistan Navy. The induction ceremony was attended by Senior Naval Officers.