Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 77,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 77,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 77,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,100 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 77,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.88 feet and was 92.88 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.50 feet, which was 80.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,000 cusecs and 10,500 cusecs respectively. `The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 33,000, 36,200, 30,000 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

