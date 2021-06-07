Inquiry of train crash to be conducted for taking actions against responsible: Omar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said inquiry of Ghotki train accident would be conducted for stern actions against responsible and to avoid such tragic incidents in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said inquiry of Ghotki train accident would be conducted for stern actions against responsible and to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in train accident besides extending sympathies with the bereaved families of the accident.

He said Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati was present at the site of tragic incident.

The minister said the incumbent government had taken hard and tough decisions to resolve the national issues for provision of relief to the masses.

"We have launched numerous welfare and development projects in different sectors which would be completed within their stipulated time." he added.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not invested on constructions of dams, infrastructure and renewable energy during its tenure.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government had signed expensive power projects and it had also left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans. The incumbent government was improving the national economy due to its prudent economic policies, he added.