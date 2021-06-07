UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inquiry Of Train Crash To Be Conducted For Taking Actions Against Responsible: Omar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:24 PM

Inquiry of train crash to be conducted for taking actions against responsible: Omar

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said inquiry of Ghotki train accident would be conducted for stern actions against responsible and to avoid such tragic incidents in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan on Monday said inquiry of Ghotki train accident would be conducted for stern actions against responsible and to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in train accident besides extending sympathies with the bereaved families of the accident.

He said Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati was present at the site of tragic incident.

The minister said the incumbent government had taken hard and tough decisions to resolve the national issues for provision of relief to the masses.

"We have launched numerous welfare and development projects in different sectors which would be completed within their stipulated time." he added.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not invested on constructions of dams, infrastructure and renewable energy during its tenure.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N government had signed expensive power projects and it had also left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans. The incumbent government was improving the national economy due to its prudent economic policies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ghotki SITE Muslim Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

41 minutes ago

Izhar-ul-Haq, youngest brother of Gen. Zia-ul-Haq, ..

51 seconds ago

At least 15 dead in India sanitiser factory fire

52 seconds ago

CDA set up vaccination center for its employees, t ..

54 seconds ago

Use of ineffective pesticides to be counter produc ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.