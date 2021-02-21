International Mother Language Day celebrate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) ::Like parts of the world , the International Mother Language Day was celebrated in here on Sunday.

In this regard, a walk was organized outside Bajaur Press Club under the auspices of Bajaur Pashto Literary Society. Talking to media persons, Imran Arman, President of Bajaur Pashto Literary Society, Abdul Haq Dard, Sadbar Khan Danish, Sultan Yusuf Sultan, Gulab Jan Dalsoz, Ismail Parhar, Zahoor Ahmad Zahoor, Sabza Aal Khan and others said that unfortunately our (Pashto) language was not being given importance in government schools and offices.

All our official affairs, correspondence and even education in other languages that was why today our new generation was unable to read or write in their mother tongue.

They strongly demanded from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make Pashto the official language of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and should make rules for schools so that our children could learn to read and write in (Pashto) language.