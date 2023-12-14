International Workshop on Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) International Workshop on Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture concluded at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), on Thursday.

The workshop was jointly organized by the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS), Network of academies of Sciences in Countries of Organization of Islamic Conference (NASIC), and the University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT), PMAS-AAUR, said a news release.

Highly reputed and renowned scientists from different prestigious universities from different countries including USA, Canada, Germany, Finland, UK, Australia, Malaysia, Syria, and Saudi Arabia participated in this workshop.

The event was organized in both physical and online mode where some international speakers travelled to Pakistan and physically joined the event and some of them delivered their talks online.

The main objectives of the workshop were to enhance understanding of artificial intelligence applications in agriculture, alongside the latest developments in this field, will be accessible to attendees.

The workshop was also anticipated to inspire further exploration & innovative thinking concerning the integration of AI in Agriculture and to provide the opportunity for participants to establish connections with peers and experts, fostering potential collaborations and joint initiatives.

At the concluding session, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan, President Pakistan Academy of Sciences was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the guest of honor.

They thanked the entire keynote and invited speakers for sparing their valuable time from their busy schedule and to present their quality research work in this workshop.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan distributed the shields and souvenirs and appreciated the efforts of participants and organizers from UIIT, PAS, and NASIC and all the faculty members for their tiring efforts in organizing this workshop.

He emphasized that these kinds of events should be organized on a regular basis and a strong collaboration is needed between different educational institutes and industry partners.

He also urged the faculty to learn from the experiences of highly qualified speakers and to work on the latest technologies by collaborating with the industry to produce latest products as per industry requirements.