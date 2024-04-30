Int'l Workshop On "Big Data Analytics, AI, And Data Security" From April 29-May 04
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) COMSTECH in collaboration with the Eurasian National University (ENU) will hold an International Workshop on "Big Data Analytics, AI, and Data Security" from April 29- May 04.
According to an official of the COMSTECH, the workshop will be held at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Kazakhstan.
In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the effective utilization of data has become paramount for organizations across various sectors. Big Data Analytics and AI have emerged as powerful tools, offering unprecedented opportunities for insights generation, decision-making, and innovation.
Particularly, in the Oil and Gas Industry and medicine, these technologies hold immense potential to revolutionize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive breakthroughs in research and patient care.
However, ensuring the security and integrity of data is of utmost importance.
This workshop aims to delve into the significance and applications of Big Data Analytics and AI in these industries, while also addressing the critical need for robust Data and Information Security measures.
The topics to be discusses in the during the workshop include Introduction to Big Data Analytics and AI, Data Analytics and AI in Oil and Gas Industry, Data Analytics and AI in Medicine, Data and Information Security and Data Hiding and Watermarking.
Director/Professor, Institute for Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (IBDAAI),Prof. Dr. Jasni Mohamad Zain will be the resource person of the workshop.
