Irrational antibiotics prescription considers as major health concern: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :New research claimed that irrational prescribing and resistance to antibiotics are major health concerns nationally and globally.

The study was conducted by the public sector university to assess the physicians' knowledge, attitude and practice, and antibiotic prescribing and resistance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan.

A cross-sectional, descriptive study was conducted using a pre-validated self -administered questionnaire, which observed that 320 medical practitioners had good knowledge about antibiotic use, however, some flaws were noted in their practice.

The internet (96%), antibiotic guidelines (92%), and medical representatives (85.9%) were reported to the most useful source of information.

More than 70% of the doctors said that one of the major reasons for the overuse of antibiotics is the demand of patients.

According to 94% of the doctors, antibiotic resistance was due to the failure to complete the antibiotic course. The majority of the doctors never had training on the rational use of antibiotics and were in a favour of attending such training if offered.

The study which was published in the scientific journal suggested that there is a dynamic need for training initiatives for improving the antibiotics prescribing behavior of general practitioners through the development of local guidelines and continuous education of general practitioners to promote rational antibiotics prescribing.