IRSA Releases 130,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:30 AM

IRSA releases 130,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 130,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 101,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1407.88 feet, which was 23.88 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,300 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1114.20 feet, which was 74.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,300 and 63,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,600, 37,100 and 12,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 17,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

