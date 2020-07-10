UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 320,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 320,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 333,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.86 feet, which was 74.86 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 160,100 cusecs and outflow as 175,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1223.50 feet, which was 183.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 42,900 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 202,000, 188,800 and 77,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 58,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 38,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

