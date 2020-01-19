IRSA releases 41,300 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 41,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,600 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.40 feet, which was 143.420 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 16,100 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 27,500, 25,400 and 13,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.