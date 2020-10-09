UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Orders To Deport Int'l Drug Dealer Ibrahim Koko To Thailand

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Islamabad High Court orders to deport int'l drug dealer Ibrahim Koko to Thailand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed interior ministry to implement the court decision regarding international drug dealer Ibrahim Koko's deportation to Thailand till the next date of hearing.

The court said it would summon interior ministry secretary in person if no decision was taken regarding the matter till the next date.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the case pertaining to shifting of Myanmar's citizen Ibrahim Koko to Thailand.

The court noted that the accused was in Pakistan's jail for more than three years and its decision was not implemented regarding his shifting since 2016.

During the hearing, the court said it would pass orders to send the accused along with interior secretary if decision was taken regarding his deportation to Thailand. Ibrahim Koko would not further stay in Pakistan's jail, the court added.

The Federal Investigation Agency adopted the stance that it was ready to shift Ibrahim Koko but relevant documents were required into the matter.

To this, Justice Kiyani said even the Thailand did not consider the accused as its citizen.

It may be mentioned here that the court had ordered to deport the Myanmar citizen Ibrahim to Thailand. A Thailand court had announced 35 year imprisonment to the accused in drug dealing case.

