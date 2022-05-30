Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journalists' bodies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought suggestions from journalists' bodies to chalk out a policy to deal with cases against journalists.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the cases against journalists Sami Ibrahim, Moeed Pirzada and Arshad Sharif.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the government should talk to journalists' bodies to deal with cases against journalists.

He further remarked that the political leadership should come forward to address the real issues beyond their personal differences.

The court said if there was a complaint against any journalist, it should be registered at one place.

The court asked the PFUJ and Islamabad High Court Journalists' Association (IHCJA) to submit their suggestions.

PFUJ's former president requested the court to grant them two days for consultation into the matter. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till coming Friday.

Meanwhile, anchor Sabir Shakir's wife also submitted a plea and adopted the stance that criminal cases had been registered against her husband.

The court asked the applicant to tell the arrival date of tv anchor from abroad so that it could issue an appropriate order in this regard.