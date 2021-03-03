UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Nab 93 Drug Peddlers In February

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:57 PM

Islamabad police nab 93 drug peddlers in February

Islamabad Police have arrested 93 drug peddlers including 10 drug dealers during last month and recovered huge cache of drugs and liquor from them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 93 drug peddlers including 10 drug dealers during last month and recovered huge cache of drugs and liquor from them.

According to police, 93 drug peddlers including ten drug dealers were arrested during last month and 68.258 kilogram hashish, 7.580 kilogram opium, 684 gram Ice and 135 bottles of liquor were recovered from them.

Likewise, Noon police station arrested three drug dealers namely Kausar, Makhdoom and Tariq Khan besides recovery of 23.300 kilogram hashish from them. Ramna police arrested three drug dealers namely Wasim, Asghar Khan and Sher Khan for having 6.983 kg hashish. Industrial Area police arrested two drug dealers namely Shakil Masih and Ilyas Masih for possessing 2.820 kg hashish while Tarnol and Shehzad Town police arrested two drug dealers namely Shoaib, Abdul Rashid and recovered 04 kg hashish from them.

