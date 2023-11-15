Open Menu

Islamabad Police Verifies 17,695 Vehicles, Enhances Citizen Services

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Police Khidmat Markaz, under the direction of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has successfully completed the verification of 17,695 vehicles out of the 17,718 applications received.

The Police Khidmat Markaz offers a range of services to the citizens of Islamabad, including the issuance of character certificates, foreigners' registration, and the registration of tenants and domestic servants, as highlighted by a police public relations officer.

To undergo vehicle verification, applicants are required to present their original CNIC, the original documentation of the vehicle, and the owner's CNIC. Additionally, printed images of the vehicle's engine and chassis numbers are necessary for the verification process.

The police have been actively working to enhance citizen convenience, with a police mobile facilitation van service operational. Furthermore, Khidmat Markaz locations in various areas, including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and different police stations, are dedicated to facilitating citizens.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the deployment of well-trained staff at these centers, ensuring the provision of top-notch services to both Pakistani nationals and foreigners. These initiatives are expected to foster increased trust in the police among the public.

