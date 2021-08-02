Islamia University promoting tourism in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Islamia University of Bahawalpur's department of tourism and hospitality management on Monday organized a tour of the historical places of Bahawalpur.

The event was organized on the direction of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob's in light of the government's policy for the promotion of tourism.

The delegation on the occasion of their visit to Central library Bahawalpur said that the historical buildings of Bahawalpur are very important in terms of tourism and they will be exhibited all over the world to attract tourists.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is conducting tourism activities in association with Bahawalpur Tourism Development Corporation.

For this purpose, students and faculty participated in the Bahawalpur Desert Jeep Rally and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the Bahawalpur Trade Fair and appreciated the efforts of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to promote tourism.