Islamic Relief Delegation Visits Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
A delegation of Islamic Relief Pakistan visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Islamic Relief Pakistan visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.
According to the RCCI spokesman, the delegation gave a detailed briefing on its project "Women Aligned Sustainable Youth-Centered Livelihood Action" (WASYLA) in the semi-urban areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Quetta.
The aim of the project was to uplift the most vulnerable groups of society including poor women, people with disabilities, older people, widowed families, and unemployed youth affected by urban poverty through the Poverty Graduation Approach.
President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, on the occasion, assured all kinds of support and assistance from the chamber platform for their project, “ WASYLA”.
Representatives from the Islamic Relief including Said Usman, area program manager Rawalpindi, M.Sajid of food security & livelihood specialist, Naheeda Afridi skill development officer, Bushra Najeeb enterprise development officer, and Zunaira Nauman senior project officer were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..7 minutes ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested7 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration9 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”9 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman8 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program9 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation7 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case7 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC7 minutes ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey7 minutes ago