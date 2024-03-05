Islamic relief delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Islamic Relief Pakistan visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday.

According to the RCCI spokesman, the delegation gave a detailed briefing on its project "Women Aligned Sustainable Youth-Centered Livelihood Action" (WASYLA) in the semi-urban areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Quetta.

The aim of the project was to uplift the most vulnerable groups of society including poor women, people with disabilities, older people, widowed families, and unemployed youth affected by urban poverty through the Poverty Graduation Approach.

President RCCI Saqib Rafiq, on the occasion, assured all kinds of support and assistance from the chamber platform for their project, “ WASYLA”.

Representatives from the Islamic Relief including Said Usman, area program manager Rawalpindi, M.Sajid of food security & livelihood specialist, Naheeda Afridi skill development officer, Bushra Najeeb enterprise development officer, and Zunaira Nauman senior project officer were also present on the occasion.