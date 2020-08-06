UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Minister Appreciates Huawei For Technology Transfer, Training Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:25 AM

IT minister appreciates Huawei for technology transfer, training program

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday appreciated Huawei Technologies Pakistan for technology transfer and IT training program for the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday appreciated Huawei Technologies Pakistan for technology transfer and IT training program for the government.

The minister expressed these view during a meeting with a delegation of Huawei Technologies Pakistan led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Mark Meng, Depty CEO Ahmed Bilal Masud and Director Government Sector (Huawei) Fawad Ul Haque .

The minister welcomed the Huawei delegation and discussed matters related to information and communication technology (ICT), connectivity and digitalization.

The CEO Huawei briefed the Minister about Huawei programs and performance in first half of 2020 and its initiatives regarding ICT sector. The minister assured Ministry of IT's full support to Huawei.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology 2020 Government Huawei

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

52 seconds ago

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

1 hour ago

US' Pressure on TikTok, Chinese Tech Firms Underst ..

54 seconds ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.