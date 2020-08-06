IT minister appreciates Huawei for technology transfer, training program

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday appreciated Huawei Technologies Pakistan for technology transfer and IT training program for the government

The minister expressed these view during a meeting with a delegation of Huawei Technologies Pakistan led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Huawei Mark Meng, Depty CEO Ahmed Bilal Masud and Director Government Sector (Huawei) Fawad Ul Haque .

The minister welcomed the Huawei delegation and discussed matters related to information and communication technology (ICT), connectivity and digitalization.

The CEO Huawei briefed the Minister about Huawei programs and performance in first half of 2020 and its initiatives regarding ICT sector. The minister assured Ministry of IT's full support to Huawei.