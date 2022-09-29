UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Meets Facebook Delegation, Discuss Connectivity Issues In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has met with a delegation of Facebook in Romania and discussed matters related to consumers and connectivity issues in Pakistan.

The Minister was accompanied by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Office in Geneva Khalil Hashmi and Pakistani Ambassador to Romania Dr. Zafar Iqbal.

Member International Coordination, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) Ajmal Anwar Awan, and Chief Executive Officer Universal Service Fund (USF) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary were also present on the occasion, said a press release here on Thursday.

Amin Ul Haque said connectivity projects in Pakistan were being rapidly completed, urging Facebook to establish its office in Pakistan for the rapid linkage with its consumers in the country.

The Facebook delegation expressed satisfaction over ongoing connectivity projects in Pakistan, saying that the Facebook delegation will soon visit Pakistan.

Earlier, the USF CEO Haaris Chaudhary briefed the delegation about the broadband projects in Pakistan.

